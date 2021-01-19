Alice Burkhardt

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Alice Verna (Vetter) Burkhardt, 99, of Yakima, Washington, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow following an extended illness. She was sixteen days shy of her 100th birthday.
Alice was born on January 27, 1921 in Eureka, South Dakota, to Casper and Martha (Lechner) Vetter. She came to Yakima from South Dakota when she was 14 years old, along with her two brothers and sister. A younger sister was born in Yakima. Alice married Edward (Ed) Burkhardt on August 15, 1942; they were proud to call Yakima home.
At the age of 18, Alice started working at St. Elizabeth Hospital as an admitting clerk and switchboard operator. She was known for her incredible memory; she always remembered the names of husbands and their wives who were admitted to the hospital to have children. It was there that she met her future husband, Ed, who also worked at the hospital. She was quite adventuresome. At age 21, she left Yakima at 2:00 in the morning and traveled by train to Texas to see Ed where he was stationed in the Army. They married in Abilene, Texas prior to his deployment to Europe during World War II. They celebrated fifty-five years of marriage prior to Ed’s death in 1997.
Alice was an Avon Representative for twenty-three years, winning several President’s Club awards. She was especially proud of her Albee Awards, figurines of Mrs. Albee, who was the first Avon representative back in the 1800’s. Alice enjoyed meeting her customers, becoming a part of their lives, and making lifelong friends.
Alice loved her family and grandchildren, and enjoyed special get-togethers and holidays. She loved fixing birthday dinners. When Ron, Lori and the children visited Yakima, she would often fix her famous roast beef dinner. Alice enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking, baking, gardening, and visiting the Oregon Coast and Leavenworth. She always had an open door and a loving heart towards everyone. In turn, everyone loved her. Alice was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Yakima where she was active in women’s and children’s ministries.
Alice is survived by her daughter Linda Burkhardt of Yakima, by her son Ron (Lori) Burkhardt of Texas, by her three grandchildren, Bryan (Emily) Burkhardt, Scott Burkhardt, and Rachel Burkhardt, by her sister Marlene Bonagofsky of Tacoma, and by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, by her parents, by her two brothers, Les (Audrey) Vetter and Mel (Alice) Vetter, by one sister, Vi (Orm) Fluegge, and by her grandson Matthew.
The family would like to thank Linda and her friend Mike Tumy for their tireless support and care of Alice during her later years. We would also like to thank Jackie Ray, Ann Leupold and staff from Mountainview Home Health Care for their care and support over the years. Finally, we’d like to thank the nurses and staff of Cottage in the Meadow for their care during her final days.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 P.M., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Keith & Keith Ninth Avenue chapel. Covid guidelines will be observed. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Yakima, Cottage in the Meadow Hospice of Yakima, or a charity of your choice. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
