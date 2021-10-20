Alice Baumgarten

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Alice was born in Naches the youngest of five children of Carmie and Ada Zimmerman.
On June 16, 1946, she married Delmer Baumgarten, her husband for 52 years who preceded her in death in 1998.
She is survived by their 12 children, Paul (Rita), Ethel Mckelheer (Barry), Lois Richardson, Lola Withrow (Frank), Ralph (Diane), Roy (Peggy), Ben (Gina), Mark (Teresa), Dale (Linda), Anita Warner (Dave), Brenda Hubert (Chris), and Myla Hass (Jimmy); 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and one sister, Emma Kulhank.
Alice was also preceded in death by a grandchild and a great-grandchild passing at birth.
Alice was a lifelong resident of the South Naches area, all but a few short years of her life she lived on the same farm property where she grew up, raised her family, retired and hosted a constant flow of family events and visits. It meant so much to Alice to welcome all to the place that she called home for so long. Alice was the last living resident of the South Naches area who was born there.
Alice retired from the Naches School District after working as a custodian and child nutrition employee. She loved crocheting, sewing and doing for others, she was the most resourceful, innovative Mom in the world who will be miss by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a graveside service Saturday October 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at West Hills Memorial Park. Langevin El Paraiso is in charge of the arrangements.
