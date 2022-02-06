Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our beloved momma, Alfreda (Freda) Iris Mitchell, 65, unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 20, 2022.
Freda was born to the late Albert Harrington and Margaret Davenport on August 26, 1956. She grew up with her brother, Thomas, and sister, Janet, in Woodland, California, where Freda also attended college at UC Davis.
In 1982, she moved with her family to Washington, which brought her closer to her father with whom Freda shared a special bond. She was a devoted daughter and cared for him until he passed away in 1989. To Freda, moving to Washington was one of the biggest blessings of her life. She raised her three children in Yakima and began her work as a public servant for the State in 1983. In her 20 years with the State, Freda worked at DSHS, the Yakima County Courthouse, and the Dislocated Workers’ Program of Yakima. She happily retired in 2004.
Spending time with Freda meant enjoying her delicious home cooked meals, laughing about some “new school” saying she didn’t understand or misinterpreted altogether, or having long and meaningful conversations about politics, faith, and your purpose in this world. She loved binging Netflix, knitting, and reading, but her true joy in life came from her relationship with Jesus. She knew He was her Anchor, who strengthened and sustained her through some of her most difficult times. She also enjoyed cooking meals for her family and spending time together. She was the best cook in the family, but her son, Jordan was giving her a run for her money as he grew up.
Freda is survived by her three children: Stephanie Nolan (Jared), Danny O’Neal (Laura), and Jordan O’Neal (Stephanie). Freda was immensely proud of her children. She boasted about daughter, Stephanie, and her love for life and family. She secretly loved that Stephanie knew someone wherever they went – to Freda this meant others saw her beautiful daughter’s loving heart the way she did. Her son, Danny, impressed everyone with his computer skills in grade school and she was over the moon when he chose to go to college in Arizona to further his skills and career. She loved their close relationship and watching Danny become a father was an incredible time filled with memories she shared with others as often as she could. Her youngest, Jordan, was her best buddy. She loved his sense of humor and his ability to make any mundane errand a fun adventure. She especially loved watching his stoic demeanor crumble around his daughters.
Freda had the love of seven grandchildren: Diallo, Jayda, Ezekiel, K’Mari, Maliah, Isaiah and Vivian, – all lovingly called her their “big mama.” Her time with them was precious and brought her extraordinary happiness.
We are so blessed that the Lord chose her to be our mother. Words cannot express how much we will miss her and the void we now feel with her gone. However, in our loss we have a deep sense of comfort, knowing that our mother is safe in the arms of Christ.
A private service celebrating Freda’s life will be held at Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) for family and close friends. Please email n2glory12022@gmail.com for date and time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s hospital and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
