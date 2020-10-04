Alfred Jackson “Pete” “Uncle Pete”

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Alfred Jackson was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Cameron and Elenora Jackson. Alfred worked as a Bell Ringer for over 30 plus years. He also volunteered for food banks, the fire department, and for EMT for over 20 years. He was a gentle and caring person. Alfred is survived by one son, brother Cameron Jr., sisters Elizabeth and Lydia Jackson, other siblings Robert Carr, Marcella Kamis, Rena Pace, Anita Frost, and Winona Battin, numerous nephews and nieces, Lady Friend Rose Hoptowit, and best friend Dan Celestine. He is preceded in death by both his parents, Joe Carr, Patty Lynne Riggs, and Kathy Hernandez, and nephew Lance Corporal Joe Michael Jackson U.S.M.C. He will be missed by many family and friends.
