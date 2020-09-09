Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Alfred C. Riddle was born September 22, 1935. Dad passed away on September 5, 2020 from dementia which he battled the last 6 years of his life. Dad was born in Protem, Missouri to his parents Burl M. Riddle and Thelma Clarkston Riddle. In Dad’s early years, his family moved to Washington State and Dad attended Tieton schools. Dad started at a young age helping his mom and dad out in the orchards. Dad was a hard worker always staying busy and was on his own by the age of 14.
Dad married our mom, Norma Lantis on December 4, 1953. Not long after they were married, Dad enlisted in the army. After basic training, he was stationed in Korea and Germany. Dad was a veteran and proud to serve his country.
Soon after he came home, he and our Mom moved to Naches and began to farm for themselves. For over 45 years, he grew cherries, apples and pears with Mom and us kids right beside him. Camping was a big entertainment and he loved hunting with the boys and fishing.
Dad will be so missed by his wife Norma. They would have been married 67 years this December. Mom and Dad were always together and when retirement was finally in their sites, they knew they wanted to travel. Their motor home really became their second home. They visited almost every state in the United States. They had many great times, sometimes traveling with family or friends. Dad and Mom loved Reno and they were always ready for a Reno Road Trip. We always loved to go gambling with him. What entertainment he was! He will never be forgotten, missed by all who knew him.
We love you Dad.
Alfred is survived by his wife Norma, his daughter Christina (Kevin) Herald of Naches; 4 sons, Dan (Sheri) Riddle of Yakima, Don (Janelle) Riddle of Naches, Doug (Melody) Riddle of Selah, and Darrell (Kelli) Riddle of Yakima. He has 9 grandchildren, Andy, Amber, Beth, Owen, Aaron, Tayler, Courtney, Brandon and Laura. Also 3 great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Scarlett and Nora.
As a Grandpa, he adored his grandchildren. He was involved in whatever their events were as they were growing up. He probably went to hundreds of school sporting events and programs! Dad always loved the car races. In the early years, he took his sons to many racing events as they were growing up. Later when his grandsons started racing, he was the first person in the grandstands at every race. Grandpa loved you all very much and you were all very special to him.
Dad is also survived by sisters, Earlene (Ben) Barnes, Arlene Jetton, Marie (Everett) Benton, Maggie (Leonard) Jetton, Sandra Brown, and Pam (Larry) Warembourg, his brother John Riddle, sister-in-Iaws Betty Riddle and Mary Riddle and also numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad is preceded in death by his grandson Andy Riddle, son-in-law Kevin Herald, his parents, Burl and Thelma Riddle, sister Alene Hughes, and brothers Zurl and Billy Riddle.
The family would also like to thank Dad’s “home” for the last year, “The Orchards at Grandview.” Dad loved you all and our family is so grateful for the care and loving environment you all provided for him.
To Janet,
Dad loved you and boy didn’t he love the cookies and coffee you shared with him everyday! Thank you for treating our Dad as if he were your Dad.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Naches Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In