On Saturday, January 1st, 2021, Alfred Anaya of Toppenish, WA passed away at the age of 67. He was born on July 14th, 1953 in Toppenish, WA to Jose and Emma Anaya. His early childhood years were spent in Texas and Washington. Alfred was the oldest of nine children. He was raised in Toppenish and went to Toppenish High School and met the love of his life Hope Anaya (Ramos). They were married on July 10th and 11th, 1971.They both have lived together in Toppenish for 45 years. Alfred and Hope raised two daughters, Teresa and Angela, and two sons, Alfred and Felix. July would have marked their fifty-year anniversary. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and co-worker.
Dad had a kind heart, a protector, family man, and was always going out of his way to help others. He could always be counted on to help others in a time of need. Dad had a passion for music and was an avid drummer. Many Saturday mornings were spent listening to him practice on his drums, and having his children help load up all of his equipment for gigs that he was performing at for the weekend.
He had many hobbies and interest he enjoyed include fishing, watching westerns, a passion for classic cars, Lakers games, Sundays filled with football, and being Hope’s social butterfly. He loved social gatherings and anytime spent with his family and friends. When it came to his children and grandchildren, he loved watching and supporting his family at school and sporting events.
Dad worked at Del Monte for 25 years. He had a strong work ethic and was respected by his peers. Perry Tech had reached out to him and he was very instrumental with the setup of the future of the welding program.
Alfred joined both his parents Jose and Emma, brother Lupe and grandson Jorge in heaven. Alfred is survived by his wife Hope; three brothers, Armando, Alonso, and Alex; four sisters, Martha, Oralia, Dora, and Mary; four children, Teresa, Angela, Alfred and Felix; as well as his nine grandchildren, Antonio, Loren, Jacquelyn, Esperanza, Jorge, Benicio, Angelo, Ellie, and Nico.
Alfred was loved very much. We will always remember him as The Man, The Myth, The Legend.
Viewing is scheduled on Monday, January 11th, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee, WA at 10:00 am. *Complying with Covid-19 Regulations* Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
