January 15, 1939 - April 16, 2020
Alfonso Juan “Johnny” Dabalos, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on April 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Alfonso was born in Worland, WY to Eligio and Mary (Díaz) Dabalos. In 1942, the Dabalos were one of the original Mexican families to move to the Yakima Valley. He graduated from Wapato High School in 1957, where he met his future bride, Judy Mertz. They were married June 9, 1962. He graduated from Central Washington University with a B.A. in Education in June 1962 and from University of Washington with a Master’s in Social Work in June 1974. In July 1974, Alfonso and Judy returned to Wapato with their four children. He worked for the State of Washington for 26 years, in addition to grafting trees with family and friend for 66 years, refereeing basketball for 35 years and substitute teaching for 15 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities, “cleaning” his friends and family’s yards, supporting the Wapato community, especially Wolfpack Basketball with his brother Ruben, and eating with his cronies at the Wolf Den. Alfonso will be remembered for giving unconditionally to family and friends. Most importantly, he was never shy about sharing his love for his “Sugar Babe!”
Alfonso was preceded in death by his parents, Eligio and Mary Dabalos, sister, Anita and in-laws, Glenn and Eula Mertz.
Alfonso is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy; his children, Julie (Dale) Gasseling, Mary Kay Dabalos, Alan (Cynthia) Dabalos & Anthony (Christy) Dabalos; his grandchildren J.C. (Kayla), Jennifer (Carlos), Michael, Christopher (Crystal), Dustin, A.J., Nicholas, Phillip, Raven, Angelica, Victoria & Aaron; his great-grandchildren Alexis, Mayce, Ciyenna, Maddison, Ryder, Aidyn, Rylie, Stryker, Ellie, Aaliyah, Shyli and Christopher Alfonso; siblings, Leo (Rosie) Dabalos, Rudy (Lottie) Dabalos, Anita, Tom (Jenny) Dabalos, Josephine (Ron) Stalder, Virginia Dabalos and Ruben (Aurora) Dabalos; sisters-in-law, Sharon Wolf and Margaret Mertz & numerous cousins, nieces & nephews.
Services are to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memoriam of Alfonso to the American Cancer Society.
