Xander was born on January 9th, 2002 in Petaluma, CA to Steve and Tracy Flowers. He chose to end his time here on earth on June 21st, 2020.
Xander was an amazingly bright light on this Earth; he was a talented trumpet player and a respected leader amongst his band family. He was a jokester that made many memories through the shenanigans that he and his friends got into (#ILOVEBIRDS, #Yee-Yee). He was loyal and dedicated to anything he put his heart and mind to, especially the Naches Valley High School Ranger Band. He was always the first one to show up and the last person to leave. He was always willing to help when and wherever needed and dedicated lots of his time to better the show. His dedication and love shows through the amazing friendships that he has and the friends, family and band family that have surrounded us through this tragedy, we love and thank each and every one of you.
Xander is survived by his biggest cheerleader, his mom, Tracy Flowers and step-dad John Morrison, brother Tyler Flowers and bonus sister-in-law Kayleena Birkby-Murray, father Steve Flowers (Irina), grandparents Greg and Bethany Flowers, aunts Coellen Yeager, Barbara Sperry (Dan), and Sarah McBride (Bryan), uncles Steve Akins (Julie), Stacy Akins (Cathy), Eric Flowers (Kylie), and Travis Flowers (Tina), cousins Dustin and Decan Schroeder, Jake Yeager, James Detrick, Andrew, Aiden and Justin Akins, Shaylynn Wangler, Jace Boland, Mila, Coby, Clayton, Ashley and Gavin Flowers.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents James and Nadine Akins and cousin Clinton “CJ” Withers.
A Celebration of Life for Xander will be on July 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at 10061 U. S. Highway 12, Naches WA 98937 (the old Naches Ranger Station / Tree of Life Church, across from Highway Espresso stand). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
