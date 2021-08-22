Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Alexander Espinoza, our beloved brother, passed away on April 14, 2021 at his home in La Habra, California. He was surrounded by his family when he passed.
He was born on August 21, 1950 in Wapato to Lupe and Margaret (Vasquez) Espinoza.
Alexander graduated from Wapato High School then went and joined the Marines after serving 4 years in the military. He continued living in California. He went to work for Long Beach Navel Ship Yard. Later in life, he remarried a very special lady, Linda Alger.
He is survived by his wife Linda Espinoza, his granddaughter Alex Dean whom he raised, his stepson Gregory Alger, stepdaughters Carly and Beck Alger, and daughters Darly and Kelly Espinoza; his brother Paul Espinoza (Eleanor) of Selah, sisters Patsy Van De Venter of Yakima, Cecilia Mendoza (Amador) of Yakima, Rachel Adler (David Row) of Yakima, Sophie Bitz of Yakima, Ruth Espinoza of Yakima, Monica Espinoza of Selah, Margaret Mong of Selah, and Eva Espinoza from Selah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lupe Espinoza, brother Lino Espinoza and sister Andrea Floresca, and his son Christopher Espinoza.
Alexander’s funeral was held May 18, 2021 and he was laid to rest in Riverside National Cemetery in California.
Rest in peace “Apples.”
