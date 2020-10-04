Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Alexander Ramirez of Yakima, Washington passed away on September 28, 2020.
He was born in Worland, Wyoming in 1927. Alex was the first born of fourteen children to Gregorio and Mary C. Ramirez. His father was a farm labor worker, and then he worked in the railroad industry for Burlington. He was called by God to preach the gospel.
The first time Alex went to the state of Washington was with his father and brother Philip in 1938. They went to work in the summer harvest season every year. They stayed in the farm labor camp cabins and returned to Wyoming after the harvest.
In 1943 at the age sixteen, Alex, his nine younger siblings and parents moved from Worland, Wyoming to the state of Washington. He worked side by side with his father and some of his younger siblings. His mother was a very good cook. The children helped with the household chores and were raised with integrity and respect.
Alex enjoyed reading and fishing with his fourth born little brother Sam. He taught him how to fish and swim. In 1946 at the age of nineteen Alex was inducted into the United States Army Air Force after basic training, in Fort Lewis, Washington. He was transferred to Buckley Field in Colorado and was sent overseas for his tour of duty in the Central Pacific Islands where his 20th Air Force Division was stationed in Iwo Jima.
His assignment involved the construction and rebuilding of military installations, roads and houses and whatever was damaged by the Japanese fighter planes. He completed his term and was honorably discharged.
As the years went by, three more siblings were added to the family. In 1955, his parents moved from Donald, Washington and settled in Yakima, Washington. Alex never married and at the age of 70 he retired, and went to California yearly for the winter to be with his brother Philip, the second born of the family. They would take fishing trips to Baja, California where they went fishing and he was proud of the three hundred thirty pound Marlin he caught. That fish was given to the people in need. He would come back in the spring, stay with family and grow a garden. He was very generous and liked helping people.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents Gregorio and Mary C. Ramirez, a brother, Joel, his sisters Infant Rebecca of Wyoming, Sarah Luera of Yakima and Rachel Brady of California.
Alex is survived by his family members of Yakima, WA: Sam and Donna Ramirez, Dan and Gloria Ramirez, Ben Ramirez, Mary and husband Gary Lattin, Esther and husband Earl Foreman; Joe and Susie Ramirez of California, Mike and Dianna Ramirez of San Antonio, Texas, and Gabriel and Glinda Ramirez of Florida and many nephews and nieces.
On behalf of the entire family, we want to give a special thanks to the staff of Summitview Living Care for the care and comfort provided to our brother Alexander and also to those at Cottage in the Meadow.
