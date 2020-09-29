On 11/27/1941, the Lord blessed Alex and Helen Iriarte with a baby boy in Yakima, Washington. On September 25th, 2020, Alexander A. Iriarte joined the Lord’s side surrounded by family in his home in Tacoma, Washington.
Alexander loved the outdoors. He was raised on a farm and always talked of smelling the soil as they tilled the land. He also loved the aroma of the fresh rain on sage. He also loved to hunt and fish.
He graduated from Grandview High and married Barbara Bardwell. They had two beautiful sons, Clay and Donovan. Later in his life, he met Christine. Three years after they met, they married and spent almost 37 years together. It was not always easy, but they had each other and a firm foundation in their salvation and love for their Savior, Jesus Christ.
Alex had been a terminal manager for a trucking company, an orchardist raising and harvesting grapes for Welches. He also worked at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and at Allenmore Hospital in Tacoma, doing hard floor care. He was also a caretaker for an estate before he started his lawn care service before retiring due to his health.
He leaves behind his wife Christine, two sons, Clay (Kim) and Donovan (Debbie), two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Per Alex’s wishes, we will not be holding a service. Please feel free to share memories, photos, and condolences of Alex at http://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/9378590.
The sorrow of the faithful is not that of the permanent loss, but the tender sense of sadness that comes in saying goodbye for now to someone we love. May today’s sorrow give away to the peace and comfort of God’s love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In