Early Thursday morning, February 18, 2021, Alexa Jeane Raglin passed away at age 31.
Alexa was born on July 22, 1989 to David Raglin and Joyce Raglin. She was born and raised in the Yakima Valley, leaving strong impressions with all of those who got the chance to know her. From the beginning, she was a happy, full of life, being, whose primary joy in life came from making others happy. That quality followed her all of her short 31 years.
Alexa was not a person who could be summed up in a paragraph. She was witty, generous, hard working, loud, empathetic, and more complex that many knew. In the words of one of her former teachers, “Alexa saw things in pictures, when the rest saw things in words.” Alexa could drown out what people were saying, and just really see them for who they were and what they had to offer the world. That was always what she noticed first. A true Hufflepuff in every way.
People might argue which quality was her best. Besides one of the quickest wits you’ve ever known, or that infectious personality, one of Alexa’s best qualities was the randomness that existed within her at all times. From the shark obsession, to the Billy Mays crush. From the love of the Goofy Movie, to the outfits (THE OUTFITS).
Alexa was many things, to many people, but the identity that meant the most to her was, “Auntie Allie.” Nothing meant more to her than her nieces and nephews. She first became an auntie at the age of 15, and the bond she shared with her niece, Kara, was really something special. It was at age 15, that Auntie Allie emerged, and since then, she has been Auntie Allie to so many more. Alexa never had kids of her own (at least none that she knew of), but being an aunt fulfilled her deeply.
Alexa is survived by her parents, David Raglin and Joyce Raglin, her brother Craig, sister Erika, nieces Kara and Penelope, nephews Anthony, James, and Nathan, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by many friends that became family along the way.
A service will be planned later this summer. When a date is set, the family will let friends and loved ones know.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In