Alene Babcock was born in New Plymouth, Idaho on November 1, 1932 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 25, 2022.
She and her husband Don married on August 17, 1949 and were married for 55 years until he passed in 2004.
Alene and Don moved to Portland, Oregon and helped establish a start-up church in Gresham where she participated by teaching Vacation Bible School and helping with the children’s ministry. She also was a pianist for the church. In addition, she taught a weekly children’s bible story time in her home to the neighborhood children.
Alene and Don moved to Yakima in 1966 and eventually settled in Cowiche, Washington where her children attended schools in the Highland School District. Alene also went back to school, graduating from Yakima Valley College.
She packed apples, sold real estate, worked in escrow, and she then became one of the church secretaries for Stone Church which she did for many years.
Her granddaughters loved her extensive shoe collection and spent a lot of time walking around in her shoes.
In later years, she had many hobbies which included sewing, crocheting, writing, art, doll making an genealogy. She won many awards at the local fair for her skill in making dolls. She was an artist and painted portraits and scenic landscapes. She also wrote and illustrated many stories of her growing-up years.
In 2012, she married Russel Gleason.
Alene was preceded in death by her husbands Don Babcock and Russel Gleason, her mother and father, Maudie McDaniel and James McDaniel, her sister Melbadine Norris, and her brother Grant McDaniel.
Alene is survived by her sister Eveline Alderson of Kennewick, Washington and brother Drew McDaniel of Athens, Ohio, her children Timothy Babcock and wife Ginger of Ruston, Louisiana, Dennis Babcock and wife Janice C. of Kennewick, Washington, Janice L. Babcock of Boliver, Missouri, and Steven Babcock and wife Rita of Wapato, Washington. Alene leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Stephen Babcock, Mallory Smith, Katrina Wahlbrink, Brian Babcock, Jim Babcock, Emily Pohlsander, Anna Wing, Mary Sargent, Amanda Blankenship, Andy Babcock, and Christopher Babcock; and 16 great-grandchildren.
There will be a time of visitation at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 10 am - 12:30 noon. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm, at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima. To share a memory you may go to www.keithandkeith.com.
