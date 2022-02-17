Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Alcid (Al) Joseph Roy, 84, lifelong resident of Moxee, Washington, passed away in his family home, surrounded by loved ones, on February 15, 2022.
Al was born in Yakima, WA on April 28th, 1937, to Oscar Joseph Roy and Elsie Margaret Roy (Herring). He was the second of seven children, and the oldest son. He attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from Marquette High School in 1955, where he boxed as a lightweight. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served as a medic in Germany, where he developed a lifelong love of travel.
He returned home following his honorable discharge and, like his father, went to work in a hop warehouse while also tending to a small hop ranch. It was during this time that his sister, Shirley, thought it would be a good idea to introduce Al to a friend of hers at work, (Felicia) Arlene Ford. Apparently, it was not love at first sight, but Shirley was persistent, and before long they were dating, were wedded on April 20, 1963, and kept a loving home together for the rest of his life. They had two children, Cherie Rene (Smith), born in 1965, and Michael Joseph, born in 1966.
Al had an affinity for farming, and over the years his business grew from a small hop field into an operation with over 250 acres. He then acquired over 150 acres of sagebrush land on the hills above his hop ranch, put in irrigation, and soon was growing multiple varieties of apples in addition to the hops.
His stature within the farming industry grew, and he proudly served as President of his Hop Growers Association, representing the industry on trips to the Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, among others. He managed to also find time to be active in the Knights of Columbus at his lifelong parish, Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee, and served as a long-time board member for the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District. He also enjoyed bowling, tennis, and a lifelong passion for golf (fortunately, he was a patient man).
As busy as he was, Al was the consummate family man. He never missed his kids’ activities, was never harsh or critical with them, and supported them in every way. That devotion carried through to his eight grandchildren, as he was always the first to offer to push them on the swing, play in the yard, or just follow them around, keeping them safe. He was their “Papa” and they all loved him dearly.
Although he was generally a quiet man, when he spoke it carried a certain gravity. Yet he had a wry wit, an uncanny ability to capture the moment with just the right touch of humor. Fortunately, this gift stayed with him to the very end, as did a sweetness of disposition.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Arlene, his two children, Cherie (Mark) Smith of Selah, and Michael (Heather) Roy of Issaquah. He had eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He also leaves behind three sisters, Marlene, Betty, and Shirley, and three brothers, Raymond, Ronald, and David.
Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 2:00-5:00pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee, WA at 10:00am on Monday, February 21, 2022 followed by Burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
