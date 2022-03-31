Alberta Knutson left us on March 11 , 2022 to join her husband Gene Knutson. Alberta was born on May 15 1931. She was born in Nebraska. She moved to Tieton as a young girl with her sister Lois and parents Lester and Audrey Morris. She married Gene Knutson on September 4, 1948. The following year daughter Christine was born, followed four years later by daughter Janice. Alberta and Gene had apple ranches in the Tieton area. They loved fishing at Buoy 10 and did so for many years. Their travels took them to Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada and Mount Rushmore. Gene passed away on May 22 2015. She is survived by Christy Knutson, Janice and Terry Reich, Jolene Tobius, Chad, Kevin and Brycen, Jeff Dietz, Lauren, Adisyn and Avagail. A Remembrance Service will be held at a later date.
