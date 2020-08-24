Albert L. Morris

April 21, 1936 - August 15, 2020
Al passed away at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving family. Al was the happiest, kindest, caring, humble, accepting, and compassionate man. Al was born in American Fork, Utah. He grew up in Yakima, graduating from Yakima High. Al worked for Yakima Manufacturing for 35 years, retiring in 1993.
He loved his wife Sylvia, of 63 years. They had two daughters, Marcia and Melissa, whom he dearly loved. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, Garett, Gina and Emma. He taught them to be good humans.
Everyone who met him was a friend and his family and friends referred to him as “Big Al the kiddies pal.” He was an exceptional father. He showed us how to make good friends and how to be a friend. He had a smile for everyone and made each day a great day.
Al was an Eagles member for 60 years. He was an American Red Cross blood donor (16+ gallons), saving many lives. Al loved attending Nile Valley days. One of his favorite treats were doughnuts, especially Spudnuts. Al enjoyed taking family vacations. He enjoyed taking care of the beautiful yard with Sylvia. He was an avid bird watcher feeding the birds each winter.
Al is survived by his wife, Sylvia, daughter, Marcia, daughter Melissa, grandson Garett and granddaughter Emma. He is pre-deceased by his granddaughter, Gina. He is also survived by his great friend Robert Duncan, whom he held in high regard.
We will all miss you so much and are grateful you were such a great husband, dad and grandpa.
Private burial services will be held and a Celebration of Life service will be held later date.
Donations in honor of Al may be sent to the Nile Women’s Club (411 Jefferson Rd., Naches, WA 98937), as Al loved their pies.
