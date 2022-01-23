September 30, 1933 - January 16, 2022
Albert Jaenicke was born in Königsberg, Germany to Albert and Martha Jaenicke and passed away peacefully on January 16, 2022 in Yakima, WA.
Albert was a rambunctious boy who enjoyed a simple childhood on the family farm. Even during World War II, life on the farm went on as usual until May 1945. At the age of 11, he and his family were driven off the family homestead by the Soviet Army, which was advancing towards Germany. His father, who was not a soldier, was taken by the Soviets and never seen or heard from again. Albert, his mother and older brother, Heinz, fled on foot, along with thousands of others, towards Berlin. They spent months trying to stay alive and together, and eventually made it to Berlin which was in ruins. Life was not easy. Albert’s mother gratefully found a job in 1946 which included a room for her and her sons. They finally had a place they could call home. Albert’s mother continued to live in this home until she died in 1985.
At the age of 15, Albert was employed as an apprentice at the Löwenbrauerei-Böhmisches Brauhaus in Berlin. He originally wanted to become a jeweler but after WW II, he took whatever job he could find. This three-year program led him to become a Brewer and Maltster and gave him the opportunity to work in numerous breweries in Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. In 1959, he was accepted to the Technische Universität in Berlin where he would eventually graduate with a Masters in Brewing Technology. He was a proud member of the Alemmanno Bavaria fraternity where he became a star fencer. He also played ice hockey and discovered his passion for tennis.
Upon finishing college, Rosemarie Bach finally agreed to marry him, and together they moved to Kassel, West Germany where he began his job at the Herkules Brauerei as an assistant to the Technical Director. While in Kassel, their one and only beloved daughter, Katrin, was born. Albert always liked to say he only had one daughter because that is all he could afford.
In 1966, Albert was offered a job in Yakima, WA. It took Rosemarie and Albert less than 10 minutes to decide to move halfway around the world so he could work on building the first hop extraction plant in Yakima, which is still in operation today. Once the plant was up and running, Albert was asked if he would like to focus on the buying and selling of US hops. ‘Mr. Hops’ was born. He loved his job which took him to breweries all over the world. His work also brought many international clients to Yakima for hop selection. Albert enjoyed inviting his customers to his home for one of Rosemarie’s delicious home cooked meals. He believed this was the best way to keep the competition from ‘overhearing’ what kind of offer he was making. We could always tell which client was coming over based on which brand of beer was in the refrigerator.
After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Albert was finally able to go home to Königsberg (now Chojna, Poland) and show his daughter where he was born and spent his early childhood. The family was also notified by the Red Cross that Albert’s father died in September 1945 in Siberia.
When Albert wasn’t working hard, he was playing hard. To say he loved tennis would be an understatement. He played year-round and wherever he could. Besides to tennis, he loved down-hill skiing. As soon as snow fell on White Pass, he was off to the slopes. He always had his signature fox lapel pin on one of his many ski suits and plenty of Landjaeger, which he generously shared.
When he was home, he was out in his yard meticulously cutting ‘his’ hedges, fixing a sprinkler that wasn’t keeping ‘his’ lawn green enough and more often than not, ripping out some of Rosemarie’s prized perennials. He assumed when they no longer bloomed, they were ready to be pulled out. It was “mom’s garden, dad’s weeds.” If there was nothing to work on at home, he would venture out into the neighborhood offering his help, whether they thought they needed it or not.
Albert loved life and enjoyed meeting people which he documented with the 1000s of photos he took. He was a true connoisseur of the finer things in life especially good beer. One of his mottos was “life is too short to drink cheap beer.” Please join us in raising a glass of beer in honor of Albert. Aufwiedersehen AJ.
Special gratitude and thanks to Margarita, Lucy, Cris, Christie, Ivan, Rosa, Martha, Yolanda, Mireya, Lizbeth, Ivette, Juliana, Justynn and Cindy for helping take such good care of Albert these last few months; and Moises for helping keep Albert’s yard up to his liking when he no longer could.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Heritage University, Union Gospel Mission or Yakima Humane Society.
A celebration of life is planned for later this year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in