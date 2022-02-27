Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Albert Dale Burnett Jr., 83, passed away on February 10, 2022, at his oldest son’s home after a year’s stay due to his declining health.
Albert was born May 16, 1938, to Albert Dale Burnett Sr., and Beatrice Evans of Spokane, Washington. He spent his childhood in Spokane after graduation he joined the Army. Albert returned home to Spokane following his discharge from service. This is when he met his future wife Donna Bogenrief, together they had three children Kurtis, Roy, and Wanda.
Early on Albert worked for the railroad which he later gave up for more time with his family. It was at that time they moved to Wenatchee where he started his 48-year career in newspaper distribution. After a few years in Wenatchee, he moved to Cle Elum where he started his own businesses, Factotum II and Burnett news. Other ventures included Crutcher’s Men’s Wear, Harris Avenue Deli and Factotum Auto Repair, however; he will be remembered most for his ventures in the newspaper industry. Most of his career he distributed 10 of the bigger nationally and locally published newspapers across parts of Eastern Washington.
Albert was a lover of antiques and collecting classic cars in his free time. He loved being outside enjoying time in the swing with his pets and kids and was always up for a visit to reminisce with family and friends. One of his favorite pastimes was watching old movies while enjoying his sweets and cuddling his pets.
Albert is survived by his children Kurtis (Betty) Burnett of South Cle Elum, Wanda Burnett of Cle Elum, and Roy Burnett of Ellensburg and his sisters Carolyn Murphy, and Lana Lowe. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerry Burnett, Larry Cook and Gary Cook.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the Putnam Centennial Center, 719 E. 3rd St., Cle Elum, WA. There will be cookies and refreshments following the ceremony. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
