Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Albert Baladez passed away Sunday, April 17, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after a very difficult three years suffering from several illnesses and a hematoma that occurred in 2018.
Albert was born in Denver, Colorado in 1943 to Joseph and Glenola Baladez who preceded him in death.
He graduated from East Valley, Class of ‘61, and attended YVC. He enlisted in the Marine Corps from ‘64-’67 where he became S. Sergeant, and was awarded Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Sharp Shooter Rifle Badge.
Albert retired from Weyerhaeuser/International Paper after 45-plus years with the company. He was also a dedicated Union Representative which he very much enjoyed.
Albert is survived by his wife, Alice, and by the sunshine of his life, his children: Alexandra (Steve) Leal of Edmond, WA, and Andrew of Yakima; his so very loved grandson, Matthew Leal of Edmond, WA (to him the most handsome young man in the world); his sisters, whom he thought the world of: Josie Harrington of Yakima, Pat (Bill) Sauve, and Sharon (Kevin) Dell from Moxee. He so appreciated them being there for him. Special niece and nephews: Jeff and Eric Harrington, Traci Sanchez, Brian Sauve, Joe Dell and Casey Dell.
Albert enjoyed nothing more than attending their school sporting events throughout their high school years.
Albert, I’m sure, would want us to thank Jessica (Memorial I.C.U.) for her kindness and compassion shown to his family, so “Thank you Jessica.” He always made a point to thank everybody for everything in one form or another.
Albert will always remain in our hearts as being a humble, kind, considerate
father, brother and uncle.
(Semper Fi)
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
