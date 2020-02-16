Alba Iris McAdam

Alba Iris (née Adams-Gonzalez) McAdam, 78 of Yakima, passed away peacefully on January 29th at Harborview Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born on July 10, 1941 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Jose Elias Adams and Francisca Gonzalez. When she was 5 years old, Alba and her parents moved to mainland America and settled in the Bay Area of California. Alba graduated from Hayward High School in 1959 and went to work at Capwells as a salesgirl and personal shopper. In 1969 she met Robert McAdam. They were married on August 30, 1970 at All Saints Catholic Church in Hayward, California. The couple had the first of two children, Elizabeth (Lisa) Ann McAdam, in 1973. In 1976, the couple moved to Yakima and Robert took a job with Pepsi of Yakima. In 1980 the couple welcomed their second child, Robert Joseph McAdam.
Alba attended YVCC and earned a certificate of business skills and computers.
In December of 2008, she retired from the Baney Corporation after 15 years as hotel reservationist and front desk associate at the Oxford Suites of Yakima.
Mom was a character and a born shopper! God bless her, but she dragged her kids all over Yakima shopping the sales adds and fabric stores. We are scarred for life. As mom got older her fashion sense evolved from contemporary to Mrs. Roper. Her big pink Muumuu, fuzzy slippers and gaudy rings were a source of embarrassment in our teen years. This style stayed with her for the rest of her life. She was known to wear her ensemble to wine and cheese night at the Ponderosa Assisted Living facility. Our deepest apologies to those who may have been negatively affected.
Fashion sense aside, mom was a gifted artist, crafter and dancer. She often doodled elaborate flower designs whilst on the phone and entered her crafts into local contests. She won a couple of blue ribbons for her creativity at the Central Washington State Fair. Many of you may have seen her work on display. She had a wonderful eye. Her love for disco knew no bounds. She often would dance openly to Staying Alive (no pun intended). She won prizes for dance in high school and later for country two step.
Alba is survived by her sister Frances Adams Legg of Hayward, CA, her dear friend Sharon Anderson, daughter Elizabeth (Lisa) McAdam of Spokane, Robert McAdam and his wife Naomi McAdam and her beloved granddaughter, Twilah Marie McAdam all of Yakima. She is preceded in death by her brother Fernando, her parents Jose Elias and Francisca Adams and her beloved Maine Coon cat, Oliver.
A celebration of life will be held on February 22, 2020 at The Oxford Suites of Yakima, 1701 E. Yakima Ave. at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow.
