December 12, 1961 - November 25, 2021
“Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force.” ~Yoda. Alan Mario Maldonado, 59, a loving son, brother, cousin, & friend has started his next journey on November 25, 2021. He was born December 12, 1961, born & raised in Toppenish, Washington.
Alan graduated in 1981 from Toppenish High School. He continued his education at The Seattle Art Institute, attaining a degree in Advertising & Marketing. His work career spanned across the Yakama Nation from the Cultural Center, Yakama Tribal School, CHR, to the Yakama Legends Casino Hotel. He finished his career as a partial business owner of the Spili-yi Floral Gifts & Collectables.
Alan was best known for his witty personality and humor, his artistic eye, the love of music; truly a man of many talents & collections. He was a silversmith, a true artist, and had a lifetime fascination of science & astrology. He was a collector of Star Wars, Star Trek, & antiques. Many did not know that he studied martial arts and was a brown belt in Karate. Alan enjoyed spending time with family and friends, always up for a good night of laughter and competitive board games, and loved to pamper his loving animals.
Alan was a devoted brother & uncle, enjoyed all his nieces & nephews, sharing many lasting memories with them. He had many loving friends and relatives that he cherished dearly. As the youngest sibling to thirteen children, Alan was the baby of the bunch. His surviving family include his brothers Ray Maldonado, Rudy Maldonado, and Lindsey Maldonado, and two sisters Elizabeth (Sam) Tsezana, and PeeDee (Bob) Crisman. Alan was loved and supported by his lifetime friend, Kiona Dick. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Ruth Ruby Frank Maldonado and Raymond Maldonado; along with his big brothers Bobby, Ronnie, Manuelito Maldonado and sisters Judy, Olga, Eva, and Nadine Maldonado.
Dressing services will be held on Wednesday December 1, 2021, at 9:00 am at The Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. Burial to follow on December 1, 2021 at the Husum Cemetery in Husum, Washington.
