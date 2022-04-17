Smith Funeral Home
Alan Leroy Heffron, age 84, went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2022. He was a Sunnyside native who was a 4th generation cherry farmer. He passed away on his much loved farm. Alan was born on December 10, 1937 in Sunnyside, Washington, to Lyle and Grace Heffron. He graduated with the class of 1956, and, after a journey traversing the United States, came home to marry his sweetheart, Joy May Hays on May 30, 1957. Alan then continued his education at Yakima Valley Community College before going on to Washington State University where he completed both a Bachelors and Masters degree in Agriculture. They returned to Sunnyside and he began farming on Snipes Mountain. He also worked at Independent Foods in those early years while working on his farm and raising their family. Alan and Joyce have 4 children who grew up on their farm: Stephani, John, Kristina and Rebecca. Planting season in the spring and harvest in the summer were exciting times for all. Snowy winters were spent sledding down the hill and warming up by the fireplace with hot cocoa. Alan loved holidays and family time. Once he and Joyce had an “empty nest” they began traveling together. They could be found galavanting across the globe in Europe, South America, Africa, and India. He loved the cultures, history and wildlife of all of the places they visited, as well as the time spent with his beloved wife of 65 years, Joyce. Alan enjoyed working on his farm, genealogy, reading, traveling, spending time at their cabin, checking in with his family and taking rides on his motorcycle.
He is survived by the love of his life, Joyce, his children Stephani Hutchinson, John (Diana) Heffron, Kristina (Edd) Knotts and Rebecca Heffron. Also 7 grandchildren: Matthew, Devi, Elizabeth, Seth, Ian, Adrian and Johnny and one great-grandson, Greyson. Also, a much loved nephew, Joe. He was preceded in death by his brother Lyle (Bill) Heffron, as well as his parents, Lyle and Grace Heffron.
All friends and neighbors are invited to his Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 23rd at 11:00 am, at the home of John Heffron, 4652 Gap Road, in Outlook, WA. Those wishing to sign Alan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
