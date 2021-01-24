Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Alan “Al” D. Edgerly of Yakima passed away Saturday the 16th of January 2021 at the age of 69.
Al was born January 15, 1952 in Colby, Kansas to Dale Edgerly & Elva Edgerly Lowe. Al was raised in the Yakima area. Al served in the Marine Corps for two years and then joined the Army Reserves where he served many years. Al was so very proud to have served his country. Al once told me “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” Al had a lot of other sayings, quotes of which his “male” friends will understand and remember!
After the Military Al’s next adventure was being a Building Contractor which he did up until his retirement, due to his illness. Al fought the good fight for over nine years, even though he had been told that he had 3 to 6 months. (The doctors didn’t know my big brother!) Al’s other passions were building and racing cars as well as hunting and fishing. Al made a lot of friends over the years but one young man that he met when he was just a boy of 10 years old, by the name of Ron “Red” Pepper, who was a constant helping hand. Red would be there at any time Al would ask him. Thank you Red!
Al went hunting with his grandson this past season. He told me that he didn’t care if he had got anything, it was “just for the hunt.”
Al was preceded in death by his father Dale, mother Elva and sister Kathleen (Kathy). Al is survived by his bride of 2+ years, Maria Edgerly of Yakima, Al and Maria were planning to travel this summer in a motor home so that he would be able to take his special scooter. Al is also survived by sons, David and Alvaro Edgerly, daughters, Tina, Jennifer and Jocelyne Edgerly, stepchildren, Esmeralda (Daniel) Hernandez, Eduardo, Gabriel, Cristobal and Angela Huerta, his sister, Karol Edgerly, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends! Last, but not least, his fur babies, Chico and Dina Edgerly. If you saw Al in bed, you would no doubt see them laying with him. Al was preceded in death by his father Dale, mother Elva and sister Kathleen (Kathy).
Al wanted to be at his own funeral but was hoping to have it in the summer of 2021. A big “Get Together” to celebrate with all of us. “Brother, God had other plans!!”
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 27th from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service on Thursday, January 28th at 11:00 am, both at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Cremation will follow with inurnment this spring or summer. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
