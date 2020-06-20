Valley Hills Funeral Home
Al (Radar) I.J. Brown, 46 years old, went with the creator on June 16th, 2020 in Spokane, WA.
He leaves behind his best friend/companion Bruce Henjum of Spokane WA; 5 brothers, David (Sandra) Compo, Browntown, WA, Rudolph Macias Jr., California, Elray (Leslie) Compo of Yakima, WA, Brian Brown of Wellpinit, WA, and Marvin Compo; 3 sisters, Valerie (Wayne) Smartlowit of Toppenish, WA, Elizabeth (Ron) Hartgrove of Yakima, WA, and Alberta Brown of Spokane, WA.
Leaves numerous nieces & nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles that he loved very much.
In his lifetime he did beadwork, played pool, loved to cook, and do odd mechanical stuff.
He was preceded in death by gather Ablert Brown, mother Jeannette Compo, and sisters Carolyn Brown, and Tracy Compo.
In lieu of flowers send to one of the siblings and they will take them to cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are private due to Covid-19; we the siblings will be only ones in attendance.
At a later date when Covid-19 is done we will have a dinner in celebration of his life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In