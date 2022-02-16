Agustin Elidio Mendoza

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On February 6, 2022 we lost an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle and companion. Agustin was born on May 16, 1959 in Michoacan, Mexico. He came to America at a young age and was self-taught in everything he knew. He met his companion, Brenda, in 1984 and became a father to her children before adding two daughters to their family.
Agustin provided for his family by doing mechanical work and doing side jobs helping others. Anyone that knew him would tell you he was the most selfless person. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved projects like building tables, rocking chairs and beds. Family meant everything to him. He spent a lot of time at his sister, Esperanza’s, house for family gatherings. Spending time with his grandkids brought him great joy. Especially when they would all ride four-wheelers together. Agustin was the glue that held our family together and will be greatly missed by many people.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Agustin and Maria, one brother, and his in-laws, Richard and Myra. He is survived by his lifelong companion, Brenda, his children, Krista, Amber (Raul), Kenny, Joshua and Andrea (Jesse), Shaun (Stacey), his grandchildren, Raul Jr., Natalie, Jesse Jr., and Jaxon, eight siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Burial to follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
