Agnes deMajos Rambeck, born in Budapest, Hungary, fell asleep in death in the company of her daughter and granddaughter at the age of 79. She was raised in France and moved to the United States in 1963 with her only daughter, Ann. She spent a brief time in Montana’s Glacier National Park before moving to Minnesota where she resided until illness in 2015; after which, she moved to Yakima, WA to be closer to family. Agnes was an avid dog lover and was a member of the Golden Retriever Rescue. She loved reading books and experimenting with new recipes. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Knight, her granddaughter, Krystle Coleman, as well as three great-grandchildren. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
