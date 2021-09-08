We regrettably have to announce that our brother Adrian Lee Laurent passed way on Saturday August 28th, 2021 at the age of 67. He was born on February 9th, 1954 in Yakima, Washington. He is survived by Carla Laurent, Kevin Laurent (Esther), Richard Laurent (Lynn), Larry Laurent (Elaine), Camille Sullivan (Daniel), Paul Laurent (Traci), and Cecile Berry (Phil). He is preceded in death by his father Richard Laurent, mother Theresa Mae Laurent, and Doree Laurent. He is survived also by numerous nephews and nieces.
Adrian had a great love of all animals but he was most talented and gifted with horses. He had several special dogs in his life, Zar, Mollie and Georgie. He was loved by all his brothers, sisters, cousins and friends and will be greatly missed.
There will be a private gravesite burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Union Gospel Mission or the Humane Society in Adrian’s name.
