It is with great sadness the Taylor family announces that Adrian James Taylor, age 87, passed away Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.
Adrian was born to Adrain John Taylor and Naomi Burnett Taylor on February 26, 1933, in Clinton, Utah. He leaves behind his loving wife, DeAnna, his two children, Adrian and Tracy and son-in-law Rocky, and former daughter-in-law Susan. Adrian leaves wonderful memories with his six grandchildren, Trevor, Quinn, Troy, Kylie, Makenna, and Colette, as well as the newest addition to the family, great-granddaughter Charlotte. He is survived by his dear baby sister Lucy Joy Eppley (Charles) of Salem, UT and all beloved nieces and nephews.
Adrian was one of eight children: Norris, (Josephine), Ernest, (Zola), Betty, (Doyle), Florence, (Richard), Myron, (Carol), Beth, (Charles), and Lucy, (Charles). He learned the value of hard work at a very young age. With pride, as a high school student, he worked for the Ben Lomand Hotel garage. He graduated from Davis High School in Davis County, UT in 1951. He then honorably served in the United States Army in Kaiserslautern, Germany. After his tour, Adrian returned to Weber State College. While in college, Adrian was lured away by the W.T. Grant Company, a retail chain, and began a management training program. Within four years, Adrian became a successful manager. Retail became a passion for Adrian and after 19 years with Grant’s he began opening his own stores. Because of his love for business and people, it was a natural fit.
A longtime resident of Monroe, WA Adrian built a successful business alongside wife DeAnna. You may have known Adrian as the friendly face when you entered the local Ben Franklin, always greeting shoppers and making their experience unique and memorable. He dedicated his life to teaching and helping others, a legacy that will live on through family, friends, and the community.
While retail played a huge role in Adrian’s life, he was also devoted to many other groups within the community including the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club of Monroe, and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was one of the founders of an industry pioneer, Sierra Pacific Crafts cooperative. Adrian proudly served as one of the founding directors of First Heritage Bank. He loved the honor of serving as the Grand Marshall of the Fair Days parade in Monroe. He found great satisfaction in providing the first job experience for many high school students throughout the valley. With every new business, whether in competition with his own business or not, he found pure joy in welcoming and mentoring business owners into the community.
Adrian loved all animals and particularly his two miniature donkeys and playful kitten. He found great pleasure in taking his family to see the world. He loved sharing the beauty of the world around him with all those who knew him. His friendships with family members and friends were truly treasured. His personality was larger than life. Adrian made everyone feel as if they were the most important person in the room, and at that moment they truly were. His smile and zest for life will truly be missed.
Together with his wife DeAnna, they built strong family bonds which carried through holidays, family events, and simple everyday life. One of Adrian’s greatest achievements was raising his children. As his son and daughter, Adrian and Tracy felt a close and unique relationship with their father. Adrian also valued deeply his special relationship and connection with his son-in-law, Rocky. He enjoyed the simple gift of visiting.
Of all of his life achievements, he was most passionate about his love and connection with each of his grandchildren. He took pride in seeing each one grow into the amazing adults that they are today. He looked forward to spending every summer with them on either a family reunion trip to Utah or an adventure somewhere around the world. Even the shortest of visits with them yielded him the greatest happiness.
Although his family would dearly love to have his service open to all, due to COVID restrictions private services will take place in Monroe, WA by invitation for immediate family on Friday, December 11th at 10 AM and Saturday, December 12th at 10 AM. A public viewing will take place on Thursday, December 10th from 5-7 PM at Purdy and Kerr Funeral Home in Monroe. A live stream memorial will be available for all who wish to share in his celebration of life. Please refer to PurdyKerr.com for specific links.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In