Adolfo “Bofo” Villareal Riojas Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Adolfo was born on May 28, 1934, the son of Adolfo and Maria (Villareal) Riojas in Troy, Texas.
Adolfo enjoyed playing his accordion alongside his friends in their band. He liked to play pool for James Gang Tavern in competitions. He loved to be social, visiting friends and family any chance he got. He liked to relax in front of the TV watching wrestling with his chips and Pepsi.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Gilberto) Sanchez, grandchildren, most cherished grandson, Jose Riojas, Gilberto Sanchez Jr., and Mary G. Sanchez, his brother, Felix Riojas, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, numerous brothers, sisters, and in laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 6:00 pm. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Adolfo’s family would like to thank all friends and family for their support during this difficult time.
