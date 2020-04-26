Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Addie Mae Durey went home to Jesus April 8th, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Addie was eighty-six years old. She was born in Scotland, Arkansas November 13th, 1933 to William and Mary Bartlett. She was the oldest of eight children. In 1948, Addie met the love of her life, Alonzo Durey, at Desha High School in Rohwer, Arkansas. They were married in Las Cruces, New Mexico December 27th, 1950.
Addie and Lon moved their family to Tieton, Washington in 1961 and found employment at Campbell Orchards. She always worked to support her family, picking cotton, harvesting fruit, and on the sorting line in warehouses. Although she worked, her focus was always on her family. She loved to spend time gardening and reading, but most importantly, spending time with family and hosting celebratory gatherings. She was a virtuous and kind woman. She was well loved and will be honored in our hearts forever.
Addie Mae is survived by her daughters Kathy (Dennis) Grubenhoff, and Betty (Randy) Taylor; eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Judy Henry, Roger Bartlett, and Carolyn Wolfe. She is also survived by close family friends Tony and Dorleen Pena.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Bartlett, and her husband Alonzo Durey, as well as son Lonzo (Judy) Durey and their daughter Meredith Stadler. Addie was also preceded by her siblings, Billy Bartlett, Nina Napier, Geneva Hamblin, and George Bartlett.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Addie’s little sister Carolyn Wolfe for her kindness, gentle touch, as well as her unwavering love and support – teaching us the true meaning of sisterhood.
You will always be loved, and missed forever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In