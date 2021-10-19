Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Adam Zuniga, age 67, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was born August 29, 1954 in Toppenish, Washington.
Adam was a true car enthusiast who enjoyed every aspect of cars, from racing to rebuilding classic cars. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping.
Adam is survived by his wife Linda Zuniga; four daughters: Amy Zuniga, Christina Zuniga, Irene Zuniga, and Celia Zuniga; son Adam Zuniga, Jr. (Jathisa); his siblings: Hope Zuniga (Ray), Ana Ugalde (Ruben), Larry Zuniga, Jr. (Velia), Elizabeth Zuniga (Jose), Suzie Zuniga (Tom), and Albert Zuniga (Yolanda); eight grandkids, two great-grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Aurora Deleon Zuniga, father Lazaro Zuniga, Sr., his baby sister Angelina Zuniga and his best friend Joey Leon Charron.
In honor of Adam’s wishes, he will be cremated with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
