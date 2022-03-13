September 4, 1954 - December 14, 2021
Adam Yzaguirre, 67, of Federal Way, passed away on December 14, 2021. Adam attended and graduated from Toppenish High School Class of ’73. Adam later moved to the Seattle area and became a journeyman insulator with the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators local 7.
Adam was the life of the party. He always had a joke to make anyone laugh even if you were sad. He had many friends and knew everybody in the lower valley. Adams favorite football team was the Seattle Seahawks and he never missed a game or tail gate party. Adam will be greatly missed.
Adam is survived by his wife, Pam, his children, A. J. and Nicole Yzaguirre also of Federal Way; one brother Noe Yzaguirre of Auburn and four sisters, Becky Espinoza, Rosie Wright, Elva Martinez all of Yakima and Elizabeth Martinez of Zillah. Adam also had an extended large family.
Adam is preceded in death by his parents Heriberto Sr. and Emma Yzaguirre, brothers Eddie Jr. and Homer, and sister Marylou.
Adam was taken too soon and will be forever in our hearts.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Adam Yzaguirre on Saturday March 19, 2022. Starting at 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fruitvale Grange, 2908 Castlevale Rd., Yakima, WA. In celebrating with Adam wear your Seahawks shirts.
