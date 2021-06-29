Colonial Funeral Home
Adam “Lefty” Schneider (84) of Wapato passed away at his home on Saturday June 26, 2021. Lefty was born in Fort Yates, ND on September 26, 1936 to Joseph and Mary (Thomas) Schneider. He graduated from Toppenish High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his service to his country Lefty went to Barber School and was a licensed barber for over 60 years. On September 29, 1962 he married Rosalie A. Fernandez who he met in high school. Lefty was a very active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and would go and barber shut-ins for many years. He enjoyed farming, dancing, playing his banjo, carpentry work, playing pool, hunting & fishing and going to the casino. He will be remembered as a man always looking to help those in need. Lefty is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Rosalie; four children, Monica (Craig) Rider of Yakima, Jude (Lisa) Schneider of Colville, Luke Schneider of Yakima, and Denise (Bob) Bowers of Wapato; one grandchild and three step-grandchildren; three brothers, Frank of Yakima, Roy of Zillah and Paul of Goldendale. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 30, 2021 from 1-4 PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Recitation of the Rosary will be on Thursday at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 10 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Friends can send condolences at http://www.toppenishfunerals.com. Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
