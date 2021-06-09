Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Adam Lee Owens passed away peacefully unto the Heavenly Gates to be with Jesus on June 4, 2021 at his home in Selah, Washington at the age of 41. Adam was lovingly surrounded by his son, Caleb Dawson, best friend and many other friends, family and extended family who loved him dearly. Adam was born in Yakima, Washington on July 7, 1979. He is lovingly remembered by his son Caleb Dawson, mother Athena Torrez, father Greg Owens, three brothers, Jacob Seiger, Taylor Seiger and Chase Owens, and his sisters Rachel Owens and Chelsea Hand. Adam is preceded in death by grandparents who loved him dearly Edward and Janet Owens (father’s side), Max Duran and his wife Mary Torrez, grandmother Mary Patricia Gallegos-Gomez and great-grandparents Refugio and Elveria-Gallegos (mother’s side).
Adam fought for the last five years overcoming a traumatic brain injury. He was able to make many leaps in his journey and every step of the way was a miracle. Adam was a beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle and grandfather. He was always known by family and friends as a beautiful spirit with a golden heart. Adam would always make those whom he loved laugh and look to the good things in life, and to not focus on the bad stuff. He would always make sure people always knew to be thankful for your blessings in this life. Adam had a strong faith in Jesus Christ his Savior along with many strong perspectives and beliefs that made him the beautiful person he is. Across many years of his life, he would share his faith with many different people of many backgrounds. He was always looking to ‘join that great commission’ as he would say, by helping others in any way possible and most of the time just letting the light inside you shine and spread love. Adam was his own individual spirit and believed that each person should be true to themselves.
Adam was an amazing father who loved his son Caleb dearly, who was his inspiration in this life. One of the many blessings is seeing how Adam had the opportunity to connect with his grandson Isaiah in such a beautiful miraculous way, that we knew there was a divine intervention. Adam loved his family and extended family and friends very much. He would often talk about the old times and he never forgot how each person left a special place in his heart. Adam loved the outdoors. He was an avid snowboarder with a great love of adventure and the snow on the mountains; nature was his peaceful place. He also loved to skateboard and taught his son Caleb how to skateboard. Any time that they had, they were at a skate park as these memories are what is held dear to his heart. Adam was also a musician, he played the guitar, and he appreciated just about every background of music you could think of. A lot of time he would inspire people to listen and try new things. You would always catch him at his favorite concerts throughout the year.
Adam was and will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends. As we always say, “We will be missing you until that day we all see you again, with every prayer we will be missing you.”
We would like to thank all the family, friends and many people out there that we may not know who supported and prayed for Adam all these years. Words cannot express our gratitude.
Viewing is scheduled on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 am, both held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral at Calvary Cemetery. The Funeral Service and Graveside Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Adam’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
