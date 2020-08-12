Adam James Young, age 27, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on July 13, 2020.
He is survived by his four children: Shane Bear, Amelia, Avery and Apollo; father Joseph Young, mother Deena Hoptowit (JR), siblings Nathan, Tasia, Tahirah and Jahi; grandparents: Lucille Nez, Harriet Young, Leonard Wapato, Shirley Sampson, and Maddie Sampson; aunties: Patsy, Anita, Tamera, Serena, Tana, Sophie, Leona, Tina and Evella; uncles: Duane Jr., Zane, Garrick, Quetine, Jared, Les, Kelly, Rob, Jeff and Floyd; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Tully Nez, Duane Hoptowit Sr., and Barbara Charley; uncles: Dellno Hoptowit, Nathan Hoptowit and his namesake Adam James Sampson.
He loved playing basketball and he also did Wild Horse racing. He enjoyed hunting with his bros and gillnet fishing on the Columbia River with his auntie Sophie whom he called Auntie Fophie.
When he was a 5 year old youngster he was cruising with his loving mom and had his hand out the window enjoying the drive and all of a sudden son whips around and says ‘I thought I seen a polar bear,’ but he says nonchalantly ‘but it was a cow.’ Mom laughed under her breath and said ‘there’s no polar bears in Wapato son.’ We all love that cherished memory.
He is laid to rest at Toppenish Creek Cemetery in White Swan, Wa.
