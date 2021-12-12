Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Adam E. Burks passed away unexpectedly on November 20th, 2021, at the age of 12, at Seattle Children’s Hospital, due to complications from Leukemia. Adam was surrounded in love by his parents and sister at his passing.
Adam was born in Yakima, Washington, on September 2nd, 2009, to Chuck Burks and Cindy Lopez. Adam’s childhood was much like any kid; his parents adored him, even when being challenging, and at times he could do no wrong. Like his dad, Adam grew up collecting toys and enjoyed playing with them. He grew to love toy cars and trucks, Star Wars, Minecraft, Roblox, and so much more. He loved collecting and building Lego sets with both parents and loved to show them off whenever he could. Adam enjoyed watching YouTube and playing games on his tablet, which he was rarely seen without. He liked reading comic books/ graphic novels and enjoyed diamond painting at his aunt’s house with his family. Adam grew up playing with his cousin Kaylee and niece Eleanor, often being referred to as the three amigos, even if they didn’t get along 100 percent of the time. Adam loved his family very much, and his loss has been most devastating not only to them but to anyone who knew him.
Adam is survived by his parents Chuck Burks and Cindy Lopez, sister Amanda Riley-Burks (Thomas) and niece Eleanor, aunt Katie Burks and cousin Kaylee, uncle Bruce Burks, “Me Ma” Donna Clemmens and aunt Pepper Clemmens, adoptive grandparents Art and Norma Riley, godmother Mary Shenk Eggers, grandparents Edna and Jim Jongeward, aunts Maria Barajas, Adriana Fisher, and Gloria Lopez, and many more family members. Adam is preceded in death by his grandfather Jerry Burks, grandmothers Wanda Burks and Phyllis Lopez, great aunt Verna Dominguez, and great-grandmother Evadene Perry Martinez.
Adam will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Although his time with us was cut tragically short, he will never be forgotten.
A Memorial Service will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on December 18th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to the Seattle Children’s Hospital in Adam’s name and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, who is caring for the family. A donation box will also be present on the day of the memorial. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
