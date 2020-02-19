Valley Hills Funeral Home
Adam Bautista Montaño Jr., 22, died unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. His life was taken by a drunk driver. He was born August 21, 1997, in Yakima, WA.
Adam graduated from Wapato High School, class of 2015. Following graduation, he attended Yakima Valley Community College and was to transfer to the University of Washington to pursue his degree of Chemical Engineering.
Adam had a passionate love for nature, plants, hiking, traveling and family events. He was an environmentalist, activist, artist, athlete and perfectionist. Adam lived life to the fullest and truly lived each day as if it was his last. No one can forget his infectious passion for dancing, singing and beautiful smile. He had an amazing sense of humor and contagious laugh. He was full of love, life and compassion. Adam was outgoing, giving and selfless. He had a heart of gold.
Adam is survived by his parents; father: Adam Montaño; mother: Angela V. Ramirez, Elizabeth Trevino, Sheri Tithin (Anthony); siblings: Justin, Orion (Laura), Tamara (Edvin), Nathan, Joshua, Sadie, Adriana, Brianna, Randall, Tara; grandmother: Marcella; uncles/aunts: Jesus, Miguel, Alfonso, Joseph, Angela (Ray), Brinda (Eduardo), Rosemary, Nelly, Yolanda, Leslie; cousins: Ruby, Crystal, Mia, Miguel, Brinda, Eduardo, Joey, Jessika, Johnny, Savannah, Rosie, Juvi and so many more that loved him; nephews: Noah, Misael, Lorenzo; niece: Ximena; boyfriend: Juan Martinez; dogs/kids: Milo and Princess. He was loved deeply by all his family and friends. He was a great inspiration for many. His legacy will live on.
Join us at the Wapato Valley Hills Funeral Home, 218 W. 3rd St., Wapato, WA 98951 for his visitation scheduled for Thursday, February 20th, 2:00 PM and Rosary 4:00 PM. The funeral service is planned at the same location Friday, February 21st, at 1:00 PM.
“Life’s journey is your consciousness.”
