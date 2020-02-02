Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ada Maureen (Jorgensen) Lisk was born on February 22, 1918, and passed away on January 9, 2020, just short of her 102nd birthday. She was born in the family farmhouse near Blunt, South Dakota, and migrated to Yakima with her family in 1927, passing the famous Teapot Gas Station in Zillah, WA on their camping trip as they moved west. She attended Garfield and Franklin schools, graduating from Yakima High in 1936. As a teenager she walked from the Garfield area to 79th Avenue to pick cherries in her older brother’s orchard.
On August 30, 1939, Ada and Nolan K. Lisk were married in the First Church of the Nazarene in Yakima, beginning a 53 year journey together until he passed away December 24, 1992. They lived in Seattle while Nolan was serving his country during WWII, and then returned to Yakima in 1948, after having their first child Janet. While Nolan worked at Pacific Power and Light, Ada worked off and on as a bookkeeper at various locations, as well as working at Del Monte cannery. Sons Kenneth and Roger joined the family in Yakima. After a 4 ½ year stint living in Seaside, OR, they returned to Yakima.
In addition to fulfilling her mom and wife duties and working outside of the home, she liked to sew, knit, read the works of Zane Grey and Louis L’Amour repeatedly and tend her flower garden. She enjoyed traveling to visit family or friends. At one time due to all the grandkids living overseas, she and Nolan traveled a fair bit, visiting Central and South America, as well as England and Europe several times. She was famous for her dinner rolls, a recipe she has passed down to kids and grandkids and if she tried to skip out from making them, she heard complaints from all!
She is survived by her three children, Janet Eells (Rodney), Kenneth (Barbara) and Roger (Corinne); 12 grandchildren: Jarod (Kathy) Eells; Nathan (Heather) Eells; Katrina (Gustavo) Carvajal; Jenna (Brad) Main; Daniel (Crissie) Eells; Matthew (Larissa) Lisk, Sr.; Bethany (Christopher) Godfrey; Jessica, Michael, Rebekah, Susannah and Mitchell Lisk. Also surviving are 19 great-grandchildren, four step great-grandsons and one step great-great-granddaughter. She was the last of the Jorgensen siblings and spouses as well as the last of the Lisk siblings and spouses. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
A Graveside Service will be Friday 10:00 am April 10, 2020 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
