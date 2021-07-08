Valley Hills Funeral Home
Ada Colfax-Frank “Pásuus” passed on July 2, 2021 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 85. She was born June 17, 1936 in Celilo Village, Oregon to Fred Colfax Jr. and Daisy Teewee.
Ada was a Yakama Nation Member raised in Celilo Village. She attended school in White Swan, WA and Chemawa Indian School Salem, Oregon.
Lifetime work was scaffold fishing at the Dalles Dam. Ada devoted her life to raising generations of children and putting them through school. She practiced her culture and traditions along the Columbia River attending gatherings and to help prepare food. She also made beautiful beadwork.
Ada leaves behind two daughters, Ila Wyman and Sandra Frank; one sister, Yvonne Colfax; grandchildren Gary Frank Jr., Thomas Wyman, Ben Frank, Vernon and Frank Lewis 3rd, Ginger Visaya, Kelsey Frank Lewis, and Evelyn Frank. She will be dearly missed by her niece, nephews, great-grandchildren, and extended Warm Springs relatives.
Preceded in death by her husband William “Chone” Frank, her parents, brothers Raymond and Leroy Colfax, son Gary Frank and infant son Lance Frank, and grandson Fred Lewis.
Dressing and Wáshat were July 2, 2021 at Celilo Longhouse. Burial was July 3, 2021 at Wyám Cemetery Celilo, Oregon.
