Aaron Mitchell Juneby was born December 30, 1997. God called him home on January 26, 2021. Aaron loved spending time with family and riding his skateboard. He was such a caring and loving person. Always lending a hand, and willing to learn something new. His parents are Michael Juneby of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Estelle Skahan-McDonald (Marvin) of Toppenish, WA. Aaron’s siblings are sister Shekinah (Louie) Juneby, and brothers Keith Skahan, Josh (Renee)McDonald, Raymond (Kathie) McDonald and Cy McDonald. Aunts Shance Skahan, April Skahan, and Debbie Juneby. Uncle Melvin (Kristine) Skahan. Patricia Herbert “aka grandma bingo.” Aaron was a very loved young man, so please keep his cousins, nephews, and niece in prayers.
Aaron is preceded in death by his grandparents George Skahan, and Patricia Goudy; siblings Wilbur Kyle Slockish, and Lovie Sierra Skahan. Aaron was laid to rest on January 28, 2021 at the Umtuch-Logie Cemetery. Please keep praying for the family.
