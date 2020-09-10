Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Aaron Adolph Gutierrez was born on October 17th, 1925 in North Dakota, the 4th of 8 children, Annie, Nelly, Roman, Adolph, Paula, Mary, Phyllis, and John, to parents Emilio and Maria Gutierrez.
The family moved state to state as farm laborers following crops in Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, and finally Washington State around 1942. The family opened a restaurant in Wapato around 1947-48. They then moved to Toppenish and opened a restaurant around 1955. Adolph married Dora Espinoza in 1943. They had 6 kids: Teresa, Gene, Lola, Molly, Rick, and Louie. After the marriage ended, Adolph was left with 6 kids. He then found love again with Mary Padilla who was divorced and had 7 kids. They married in 1953. Adolph moved into Mary’s house who already had 7 kids: Josie, George, Alice, Lorraine, Donna, Phyllis, and Laura. A couple of years later, Linda and Cindy were born – then there were 15! With 15 kids in the house, you need money.
Adolph and Mary worked hard to provide. They did farm work and worked for Adolph’s mother in the Toppenish restaurant. When Adolph’s father Emilio died, Adolph took on much of the responsibilities of running the restaurant. As the children grew older, they became employees of the restaurant. Adolph and his parents were the pioneers of Mexican restaurants in the state of Washington. When the restaurant next to the bus depot in Toppenish proved too small, they moved to a location next to the Liberty Movie Theatre. They outgrew that location too and moved to a location on Fort Rd. It was the nicest restaurant in Toppenish. It was renamed “Adolph’s El Charrito” from the previous “el Charrito.” It was known throughout Yakima County as the best Mexican food around. Eventually Adolph and Mary divorced and went their separate ways. They both continued in the restaurant business though, on their own.
Sometime later in Yakima, Adolph married Naomi Frederick. They were very active with St. Joseph’s Parish. Due to health circumstances, Adolph was moved to Seattle for 4 years by his daughter Cindy. He was later moved back to his hometown of Yakima and died at Cottage in the Meadow on hospice. He is survived by his wife Naomi, 7 children, 6 stepchildren, 2 sisters and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 am (limited to 50 people). Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
