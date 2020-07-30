Valley Hills Funeral Home
“Aan mii Xwayma” Sun Eagle David Allen Jr., 78, of Satus, WA passed away at his home Wednesday July 29, 2020. David was born April 26, 1942 to David Allen Sr. and Florence Mox-Mox Paul. He was enrolled with Umatilla Cayuse & Walla Walla Band of Oregon. He participated in Washaat and Shaker Religions.
David lived in Mission, Oregon until he married Matilda Thompson Allen and raised five children. They worked in the agriculture fields of the Yakima Valley. David was a hunter and fisherman. David was an avid artisan making silver jewelry; beaded leather belts, drums, cut beads, and especially “old style” wampum necklaces. He loved to sell his crafts and visit the Wild Horse Casino.
David is preceded in death by his wife Matilda Thompson Allen; his parents David Allen Sr. and Florence Mox-Mox Paul, son Gerald and Robert Allen Sr., uncle Andrew, and sister Alta Allen-Guzman. Aan mii Xwayma is survived by his children Jason (Marie), Tina (Harlon), Mary, and Michael, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved whole-heartedly.
The Allen family want to thank the Yakama Nation Home Health, especially Lucy for helping “Dad!” All relatives for the prayers and songs.
Arrangements: Friday July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. will have dressing service at the Zillah Funeral Home with burial immediately following the dressing at Satus Point Cemetery Satus, WA.
