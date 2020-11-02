Robert H. Tetreault
1953-2020
On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 09:42 military time, Robert Henry Tetreault, 66, died peacefully in the embrace of his wife, at Cottage in the Meadow. Their three children surrounded and prayed over him shortly thereafter. Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on November 29, 1953, Robert’s beginning requires further history.
His father, Henry Kolodziej, born in Zawiercie, Poland, was a survivor of the Auschwitz, Flossenburg and Dachau Concentration Camps. After WWII, Henry managed to leave his Polish homeland for Massachusetts, before the Iron Curtain of Communism kept him from doing so. He resided in Holyoke and Springfield and finally in 1961, he lived in Chicopee.
During his lifetime in America, Henry had an opportunity to return to Poland. On May 1, 2005, Henry and his daughter, Irene (Robert’s half-sister), traveled to Germany for the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp in order to receive a medal as a survivor of the camp. One month later, Mr. Kolodziej passed.
In 1952 however, while living in Holyoke, Henry Kolodziej met Claire Tetreault. The youngest of eleven children, Claire Tetreault was born in Holyoke. Her parents were immigrants from Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada. Upon completing her eighth-grade education from Immaculate Conception School, Claire began working at textile factories. At age twenty-four, Claire was working at a wool coat factory while was Henry, who was twenty-seven, found work as a machinist in the industrial city of Holyoke. It wasn’t until they were unwinding from a hard day’s work at a local tavern, that they met — thus — the genesis of Robert.
Born at Providence Hospital, Robert’s first five years were spent being raised by the Sisters of Providence of St. Vincent de Paul at Brightside Orphanage. Claire faithfully visited her son every weekend until she could manage to secure a two-bedroom apartment, a requirement by her parish priest, in order to raise him as a single mother.
Robert was enrolled at Precious Blood School, a bilingual Catholic school, with three subjects in English, a lunch break, followed by three classes in French. At some point before he reached the eighth grade, Robert looked at the initials PBS monogrammed on his uniform tie, and told public school kids that he attended “Peanut Butter Sandwich” School.
Robert began his secondary education at Holyoke High but began to tag along with a group of street-smart boys who thought staying in school was for sissies. One year of working on a tobacco farm in Connecticut was all it took for Robert to enroll in Holyoke Trade High School, where he graduated with a certificate in the printing press trade and a high school diploma in 1973.
Two months later, Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force at a time in history when President Nixon maintained American forces in the weakening Democratic Republic of Vietnam, in order to prevent the North Vietnamese from advancing. Robert served his country stateside starting with his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, in San Antonio, Texas.
He was sent to Washington D.C. to attend a technical school for a career as a printer operation specialist. His first term was served at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas. He served a second term at Vandenberg Air Force Base, northwest of Lompoc, California. His third term was served at Mildenhall Air Force Base, in Suffolk, England. After twelve years of active-duty service, the U.S. Air Force closed Robert’s career field.
Being a Vietnam Veteran, Robert used his GI Bill in 1985 to enroll at Peninsula Community College in Port Angeles, Washington. His plan was to become a fish hatchery technician. However, he failed to take note that Port Angeles has an average rainfall of thirty-six inches per year.
He was headed in the right direction when he decided to enlist in the Air Force Reserves and be trained as an aircraft maintenance tech at McCord Air Force Base, Tacoma, Washington.
Robert became a resident of Washington State and found the perfect place to redirect his higher education path; attending Central Washington University, in Ellensburg, Washington.
Robert chose a French major and an Art History minor, simply because he desired an education for education’s sake. Rather than planning to work as a foreign language teacher, he decided that by obtaining a university degree he would become an ‘educated pressman’ in the noble trade of printing.
He joined the French club, where he met a friend who introduced him to Michele Arralde. After two years of dating, the couple was engaged for one year. On April 20, 1990, Robert and Michele were married at St. Peter Catholic Church in Cowiche, Washington.
Robert earned his bachelor’s degree in 1991, the same year that Central Washington University celebrated its centennial. He worked at Record Printing, Minute Man Press, Central Washington Print Mail and Abbott’s Printing. Robert retired from the Air Force reserves in 1997.
Robert is survived by his wife of thirty years, Michele (Arralde) Tetreault, and their three children, Henry (24 years), Charles (18 years) and Camille (14 years).
In addition to his deceased parents, Robert was preceded in death by his favorite aunts, Doris (Tetreault) and Leona (Tetreault) and uncles, Roland Maheu and Henri Picard and his additional Tetreault ma’tants and mon’uncles.
Robert is also survived by his mother-in-law, Beverly (Maletta) Arralde, his extraordinary in-laws, his closest cousin, Joanne DeMars and her husband Ken, and his best friend Rene Beehler.
The Tetreault family would like to thank all of the medical staff from the Yakima VA Clinic, at Yakima Memorial Hospital and lastly at Cottage in the Meadow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence, Mother Joseph Province in Renton, Washington or to one of your favorite U.S. National Parks.
Viewing will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, November 4th and 5th. The Vigil service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5 beginning at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated St. Paul Cathedral on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. A committal service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
Nina Eileen Nelson
Nina Eileen Nelson (nee Eldridge), age 84 years, passed away in Sun City West, Arizona, on October 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Everett, WA in 1936, graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1954, and married Darwin F. Nelson in 1956. Eileen will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Darwin Nelson, and also by her sister Nancy, her three children: Brad, Mark, and Lori, and her seven grandchildren: Nyna, Jennifer, Briana, Marisa, Evan, Miranda, and Jack. Forthcoming services will be arranged in Sun City West, Arizona.
Delbert D.
Toepelt Sr.
Delbert “Butch” Toepelt Sr., 73, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on August 23rd, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. He was born October 21st, 1946 in Yakima, Washington to Julius and Bonnie Toepelt. He attended high school in Estacada, Oregon and later enlisted in the United States Army in 1963. He served 11 years in the Army where he traveled to countless countries and served in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1974. On January 4th, 1973 in Miami, Florida, Delbert married his high school sweet heart and love of his life, Cheri. Delbert and Cheri shared four beautiful children together. Delbert was known by many throughout Yakima but most knew him from the Yakima Speedway as well as the State Fair Race Way. He worked for both tracks as a track crew member but most knew him as the tow truck operator. He loved his family immensely and always enjoyed spending time with them. He fought a hard yearlong battle with stomach cancer, always keeping a cheerful attitude!
Delbert is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Cheri Toepelt, sons Butch Jr. and Brian Toepelt, daughters Shirley Callier and Dawn Shepard; grandchildren Brianna Toepelt, Racer Toepelt, Brayden Toepelt, Dewayne Shepard, Jounir Eddines, LaToya Eddines and Tyler Seward, as well as many beautiful great-grandchildren.
Delbert is preceded in death by his father Julius Toepelt, his mother Bonnie Spence, brother Bobby Toepelt and sister Donna.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mike Henyel for all the time and compassion he gave Delbert during his yearlong battle. Mike would drop whatever he was doing to make sure Delbert had what he needed or got to his appointments! We appreciate you and are so incredibly much!
Thanks to the staff at Astria Home Health and Dayna Barcroft for giving Delbert such wonderful end of life care.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date but those close to Delbert will be notified!