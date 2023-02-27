March is membership month here at The Seasons.
What does membership mean? Membership means that you are one of our biggest supporters. Memberships help us offset the cost of running our shows, provide us with a consistent audience for each show and generally help us be sustainable as a nonprofit organization.
As a small venue, every show is more intimate and exciting to be a part of. We strive to create a diverse program of music with artists of the highest caliber. As a non-profit, we need support from businesses and individuals who are passionate about music and culture in Yakima.
Becoming a member is easy; just go online to theseasonsyakima.com or call 509-453-1888, set up a monthly payment or a one-time payment and you will start receiving benefits immediately. First dibs on new show tickets, free tickets every month, discounts, and invitations to member only events and parties throughout the year.
Your membership helps us keep our musical programming diverse and frequent, and most important, it's fun! We hope that you will consider joining us.
If you do decide to become a member this month, you will have your chance to attend any one of our awesome shows. With 16 shows in the bistro and the main hall, there is literally something for every musical taste. Jazz, funk, Latin, pop and folk are just a few of the different genres of music that you can enjoy in March.
It’s time to dust off the winter blues and get the pick-me-up that you all deserve with these amazing performers. It’s been proved that attending live musical performances can increase your overall health and well-being. I’m not a doctor, nor do I play one on TV, but I do know that most folks at our events are smiling, laughing, dancing and generally having a great time. Why not be one of them?
The Polyrythmics are kicking our month off in the main hall on Thursday, March 9. The Polyrhythmics sound originated in Seattle’s underground deep funk scene combining impossibly tight grooves with bold brass and hypnotic percussion that showcased elements of R&B, progressive jazz and Afrobeat, which defined the instrumental group’s early era sound.
The band’s sound continues to evolve following six full-length albums, several EPs, and live releases. The virtuosic musicianship and musical conversation built on a relentless touring schedule of the previous decade has led them to a brand of psych-funk that fills a room with an impending mood where anything could happen. This show will not disappoint. Make this the first of many that you attend in March.
For a full list of our upcoming shows, you can visit our website, become a newsletter subscriber, call us, stop by during box office hours, follow us on social media, follow our staff on social media … well, maybe not the last one. The point is that there are so many ways to know what is happening at The Seasons. Come see us!
Megan Nobbs is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column appears every four weeks in Explore. For more information, go to theseasonsyakima.com. Call 509-453-1888 or email director@theseasonsyakima.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.