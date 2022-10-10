Thursday — Oct. 13 — The Seasons celebrates the 17th anniversary of our first performance.
As I begin the transition to my brilliant successor, Megan Nobbs, I am proud of this organization and mindful of its profound impact on Yakima. Almost everyone who has been to The Seasons has a favorite story when the beauty of the hall, the shared audience excitement, the music and the perfect acoustics crystallized into an unforgettable moment. These transcendent moments become points of meaning in our lives. We seek them out and treasure them. So, embedded in our memories and identities, many can hardly imagine their lives in Yakima without The Seasons.
Since its founding, The Seasons has been making those moments through thick and thin, through lean years, happy years, and years made hard by external circumstance. Throughout, it has been a labor of love for so many who have worked to make that dream come true — including myself.
As a co-founder, board member and, lately, executive director of The Seasons, here area few of my own favorite moments.
The Side-by-Side Fall Festival. Our earliest ambition to mount a classical, jazz and Latin music festival was cobbled together in October 2006 and grew over the next few years into an intense, 10-day partnership with the Yakima Symphony, Yakima Valley College and local school music programs. So many moments:
- The world premiere of new music for piano trio by noted composer Daron Hagen, commissioned to celebrate my mother’s life and later recorded by Finisterra Piano Trio for Naxos Records.
- A fusion concert featuring The Bill Mays Trio (jazz) and Finisterra (classical) playing a version of a Mendelssohn piano trio including improvisation, drums and double bass.
- Young composers and conductors embracing after a world premiere of their new music.
The launch of The Seasons Light Project Gallery in 2011, to celebrate the completion of renovations to our backstage room. The moment: A thrilling “Light Night” in February 2011 featuring art, music, flaming sword swallowing, lighted columns — and a contest for best lighted hairdos!
An anonymous donor paying off over $200,000 of startup loans we had received from the city of Yakima in 2018. This wasn’t a musical moment, but the phone call from that donor was the transcendent moment that told me The Seasons could and would become a permanent addition to Yakima’s cultural landscape.
The Seasons Livestream Project kept “live music alive” in the Yakima Valley during the pandemic. I remember in particular how thrilling it was to hear the pure music of Cody Beebe and the Crooks in that otherwise empty hall. That experience also made clear how much a physical in-the-moment audience heightens those transcendent moments.
Recently, a memorial for a beloved community member, Wendy Baker, was held at The Seasons after her tragic death. The audience was packed to the rafters. The service was a combination of Christian and Jewish. Her son Ben played a moving piano tribute. The light streamed in through the stained glass windows. My tears flowed with the audience’s.
Seventeen looks pretty young from where I’m sitting, at age 75. But I realize just how much history and emotion the organization has packed into its short years. It’s been a community project that includes the board of directors, volunteers, staff, our audiences who reliably show up, the artists and musicians giving their all, those who rent the venue for weddings and other special occasions, and the thousands of donors. I feel lucky, incredibly lucky, to have been involved in it.
As for what’s next, it’s been a privilege getting to work with Megan Nobbs the past few years. I’ll be working with her on the transition starting Nov. 1. Later, behind the scenes, I’ll be supporting the organization in any way Megan and the board may need me. (I think everyone knows that I literally can’t stay away.) I know Megan’s love for The Seasons and its history will make her a great steward and leader. And that will make the next seventeen years as exciting, forward-looking, and fun as the first seventeen.
If you want to become a supporting member or donor to The Seasons, the perfect moment is our Membership Birthday Concert Thursday night at 7:30. Celebrated award winners and Grammy nominees Gail Pettis and Jovino Santos Neto Trio play “Soul Meets Samba.” It’s free to current members, and you can become one at the door.
More concerts in October (see theseasonsyakima.com for music four nights every weekend throughout the fall): Jim Basnight Band, Friday; Cathy Kloster Bistro Concert, Sunday; Miguel Zenon Quartet (multi-Grammy nominee), Oct. 22; and Lincoln Barr with Braley Sangster, Oct. 27.
