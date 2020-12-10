Northern lights a 'big miss,' US space forecaster says

FILE - In this March 24, 2012, file photo, northern lights illuminate the northeastern sky early Tuesday morning as viewed from the northern end of the Flathead Valley in Kalispell, Mt. The phenomenon, also called aurora borealis, occurs when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the earth's atmosphere. Robert Rutledge, of the U.S. government's space weather prediction center said Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, that stargazers in the continental 48 states have very little chance of seeing the northern lights this week despite an initial promising forecast. (Tom Lotshaw/The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File)

 Tom Lotshaw/The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An initially promising U.S. forecast for the northern lights has gone bust.

Stargazers in the continental 48 states have essentially zero chance of seeing the astronomical phenomenon this week, the head of operations at the U.S. government's space weather prediction center said Thursday.

Curtains of color paint the night sky when the northern lights, or aurora borealis, are visible. Some early reports had suggested they would be viewable as far south as Illinois this week.

Robert Rutledge, the lead of operations at the Space Weather Prediction Center, said the agency had high hopes for Thursday and Friday, but it downgraded its forecast because the chances turned out to be a "big miss."

He called the disappointing news "not incredibly unusual in space weather forecasting."

The silver lining for sky watchers is that conditions in the coming months and years look more favorable, Rutledge said.