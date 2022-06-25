Nitro Nights
Friday’s results
Street Legal: 1, Dustin Brewington; 2, Chuck Kerkof; Semi, Gary Risley.
Mopar: 1, Bob Bundy; 2, David Denning; Semi, Gregg Burns, Junior Scroggins.
Street Bike: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Josh Wagner.
High School: 1, Joey Stanton; 2, James Householder.
Open Wheel: 1, Laura Brown; 2, San Hughes.
All Run: 1, Doug Chicklinsky; 2, Bob Bundy; Semi, Jason Leon, Robert Steffen.
Junior Gambler: 1, Dustin Ridge; 2, Annabelle Froud; Semi, Hayden Rossi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.