TV Games
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Time, TV: 10 a.m., CBS.
Line: Chiefs by 51/2. O/U: 501/2.
Notable: Tempting to take Cincinnati. The Bengals are dangerous and coming off a 20-point thrashing of Baltimore. Still, Kansas City has won eight in a row and scored 48, 34 and 36 in the last three, so ...
The pick: Chiefs 28, Bengals 24
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Time, TV: 10 a.m., FOX.
Line: Rams by 31/2. O/U: 461/2.
Notable: The Ravens are banged up, and Lamar Jackson is still limping on that bum ankle. Not good for outrunning Aaron Donald. Matthew Stafford looking to bounce back after a three-interception game.
The pick: Rams 30, Ravens 21
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Time, TV: 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Line: Packers by 61/2. O/U: 471/2.
Notable: The Vikings beat the Packers in Minnesota in November, so a sweep would be something. But it’s unlikely to happen with Aaron Rodgers playing at home on national TV. Packers win their fifth in row.
The pick: Packers 28, Vikings 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.