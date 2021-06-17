Three Yakima-area high school students were selected for the inaugural STEM Rising Star Awards Tuesday, a spokesperson from Educational Service District 105 said in a press release.

The South Central Washington STEM Network received nominations for 22 girls from area high schools in grades 9-11, promoting STEM-related service projects in their communities.

The top three winners are Sara Khan, a freshman from West Valley Junior High School, Anna Mitre, a sophomore, at A.C. Davis High School and Thalisa Salvidar, a junior at Toppenish High School for the 2020-2021 school year.

Sara Khan received the first-place cash award of $500 from Washington Stem. She has an interest in computer science and was involved in various STEM projects and fairs.

Anna Mitre was the second-place winner and received a $250 cash award from the South Central Washington STEM Network. She was involved in her high school’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals organization and plans to pursue a medical career.

Thalisa Salvidar earned third place and a $100 cash award from the South Central Washington STEM Network. Her interests are in physics and robotics.

The 22 student nominees for this year’s awards represented nine area high schools: Davis, Eisenhower, Grandview, Mabton, Selah, Toppenish, Wahluke, West Valley, and Zillah.