Washington’s presidential electors voted Monday to formally award the state’s 12 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president.
The ceremony, normally a little-watched formality, drew extra attention this year due to President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election results — leading to protests and threats against electors in some states.
At the state Capitol in Olympia, public officials and some electors lashed out at Trump’s efforts to undermine faith in the election by lobbing false claims of fraud.
“There is no shame in losing an election, but there is shame in being sore losers,” said Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, calling the actions by Trump and his allies “an unprecedented attack on the very foundations of democracy in our nation.”
Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, choked up while speaking to electors at the start of the noon ceremony, expressing pride in the near-record voter turnout and relief at the end of “one of the most contentious elections” she could recall.
“This is getting to me today,” said Wyman, calling the election “fair and accurate.”
Trumpeting false allegations of massive vote fraud, the president and his allies have filed dozens of legal actions trying to overturn the choice of voters in swing states. Those lawsuits have been rejected by courts across the country.
In Washington, the Republican gubernatorial candidate likewise has refused to acknowledge his loss to Inslee by more than a half million votes. He has criticized Wyman for promoting mail ballots and sued her in King County Superior Court last week.
Based on certified election results in all 50 states, Biden won 306 electoral votes, to Trump’s 232. Biden also won the national popular vote by more than 7 million votes, according to The Associated Press.
In Washington, Biden won easily, taking 58% of the statewide vote.
Despite the clear result here, tensions between Trump supporters and counterdemonstrators have led to violent clashes in Olympia since the Nov. 3 election. On Saturday, a Shoreline man was arrested after a shooting outside the state Capitol.
There were no reports of violence or other problems at the Capitol Monday. A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said the agency had been on the lookout for potential threats.
Four years ago, four Washington electors went rogue and refused to vote for Hillary Clinton despite her win in the state. Their revolt was part of a futile effort to deny Clinton or Trump an Electoral College majority.
There was no repeat of that drama this year as all electors cast their ballots as they’d pledged to the winner of the popular vote: the Biden-Harris ticket.
Washington passed a law in 2019 allowing removal and replacement of so-called faithless electors who refuse to abide by the popular vote.
By law, all states and the District of Columbia will cast their Electoral College votes Monday. The results will be sent to Washington, D.C., and formally tallied in a joint session of Congress set for Jan. 6, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding.